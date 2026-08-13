Tijjani Reijnders closing in on joining Al-Qadsiah in surprise move

Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is all set to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah in a surprise move this summer.

Tijjani Reijnders is closing in on a surprise move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah after Manchester City reached a verbal agreement in principle over a €61 million transfer for the Dutch international.

Reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that City and Al-Qadsiah have agreed on the fee, although the deal remains dependent on Reijnders making a final decision over his future. However, a report from TEAMtalk suggests the 28-year-old has given the green light to join the Saudi club, managed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.

Reijnders was not short of alternatives in England. Nottingham Forest had been interested in him for several weeks, while Galatasaray and Juventus also explored the possibility of signing him. However, the Dutch midfielder now appears ready to turn his back on the Premier League and continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

The move marks a swift exit for Reijnders, who only joined Manchester City from AC Milan last summer for a reported £46.5 million. He made an encouraging start to life at the Etihad Stadium but saw his influence diminish as the 2025/26 campaign progressed.

Reijnders finished the season with 15 goal contributions in 47 appearances across competitions, demonstrating his attacking qualities. Though productive during his debut season with Manchester City, Reijnders has been unsettled by the arrival of Enzo Maresca. The new manager is reshaping City’s midfield, and Reijnders was not central to his plans.

City are set for a financial gain from Reijnders’s exit

A departure would also provide Manchester City with a significant financial return on a player they signed only 12 months ago. Al-Qadsiah’s proposed €61 million package would exceed the fee City paid Milan and could give the Premier League club greater flexibility as they continue to reshape their midfield.

For Al-Qadsiah, the potential arrival would represent another major statement of intent under Rodgers. Reijnders would bring Champions League experience, versatility, and the ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch. The move is not officially completed yet. However, the €61 million understanding between the clubs and the player’s green light puts Al-Qadsiah firmly in the driving seat.