Tijjani Reijnders defines condition to leave Manchester City amid Nottingham Forest links

Tijjani Reijnders could push to leave Manchester City this summer if Enzo Maresca cannot guarantee him regular first-team football, with Nottingham Forest well placed to capitalise on the situation.

The 28-year-old has impressed Maresca during pre-season after slipping down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola last term. However, according to Football Insider, Reijnders wants clarity over his role before deciding his future.

The Netherlands international is expected to hold talks with Maresca and could seek an exit if he is unlikely to feature regularly in the starting XI. That has alerted several clubs, with Forest emerging as one of the strongest contenders for his signature.

Nottingham Forest have funds for Reijnders deal

Nottingham Forest’s interest comes after the £116 million sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City provided Oliver Glasner with considerable funds to reshape his midfield. Reijnders is now high on their shortlist, and City are understood to value him at around £55 million.

That figure is within Forest’s reach, potentially putting them ahead of other interested clubs should the midfielder become available. Reijnders only arrived at the Etihad from AC Milan last summer for around £46 million. Consequently, accepting a £55 million proposal would allow City to make a quick profit on a player whose long-term position remains uncertain.

There are questions over whether Reijnders would be a direct replacement for Anderson given their different profiles. However, Oliver Glasner’s priority is adding another high-quality central midfielder.

Maresca impressed but Reijnders wants assurances

A departure is far from guaranteed as Maresca deliberately gave Reijnders opportunities during Manchester City’s pre-season tour of Asia, and the midfielder has responded with several encouraging performances.

The new City boss is consequently reluctant to lose him. Reijnders, however, is at a stage of his career where regular football is increasingly important and is unlikely to be satisfied with another season on the fringes. There is another obstacle for Forest. City currently have no intention of sanctioning further departures until replacements arrive, meaning any deal could depend on their own incoming business.

Nottingham Forest have the money to make this interesting, but Reijnders’s conversation with Maresca should determine whether there is actually a deal to pursue. His condition appears straightforward: he wants regular football. If City cannot provide it, Forest can offer both Premier League minutes and a significant role in Glasner’s rebuild.

Also Read: Manchester City under Enzo Maresca: A new era after Guardiola

At £55 million, this would be an ambitious investment, but Anderson’s £116 million departure has given Forest the financial muscle to act. If Maresca cannot provide the assurances Reijnders wants, Forest could quickly find themselves at the front of the queue.