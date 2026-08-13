Newcastle United front-runners to sign Amar Dedic as talks held to beat Everton, Fulham

Newcastle United are in advanced talks to sign Benfica right-back Amar Dedic in a €30 million deal, with Everton and Fulham also interested.

Amar Dedic is attracting considerable interest from Premier League clubs, with TEAMtalk reporting that Newcastle United are leading the race. Everton and Fulham have also been mentioned as interested parties, with both clubs seeking a new right-back, although the Magpies appear to be further ahead in their pursuit of the Benfica star.

The Bosnian defender has spent one season with Benfica, making 43 appearances across all competitions from right-back and contributing five goals and six assists.

However, he could be heading away from the Lisbon giants after only one season, with at least three Premier League clubs making their interest known. According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United are the club furthest ahead, which the TEAMtalk report also reiterates, as discussions over a €30 million move continue.

Newcastle United favourites for Dedic

The most obvious reason for Newcastle United’s advantage in the race for Dedic is that the Bosnian previously worked briefly under new Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle at Red Bull Salzburg.

With Kieran Trippier joining Wolves and Valentino Livramento sidelined by injury, Newcastle United’s right-back depth is critically thin. However, the Tyneside club’s primary objective is to find the right player for the right-back position.

Despite conflicting claims about the price, with O Jogo via Sport Witness reporting that the starting figure could be €35 million, it appears that the deal might be concluded for €30 million. Dedic reportedly has a €50 million release clause, but clubs will naturally look to negotiate a considerably lower fee, as appears to be the case with Newcastle United’s pursuit of the Bosnian.

Everton and Fulham unlikely to move

Everton and Fulham are also understood to be in the market for a new right-back. In the case of the Toffees, they have reportedly been linked with veteran Kyle Walker, while there has also been significant interest in Celtic’s Alistair Johnston.

Fulham are reportedly targeting Barcelona’s Hector Fort for the right-back position and may also have shown interest in Dedic alongside Everton. Newcastle remain favourites to complete the signing, with talks understood to be at an advanced stage.