Everton eyeing summer move for Kyle Walker

Everton will look to sign 36-year-old English right-back Kyle Walker from EFL Championship club Burnley this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Kyle Walker is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a new right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 36-year-old Burnley defender.

Per The Sun, David Moyes is driving Everton’s push for a new right-back, with the Everton manager pushing the Merseyside club to sign Walker. The report has added that if a move materialises in the coming weeks, it will be for a nominal fee.

Kyle Walker and his legendary career so far

Kyle Walker has been one of the greatest right-backs in the Premier League in the last 25 years, having enjoyed tremendous success with Manchester City. The 36-year-old, who had also enjoyed an impressive stint with Tottenham Hotspur, won every club competition with Manchester City, including six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph.

The former English international joined Burnley in a deal worth £5 million last summer, and he was a regular for the Clarets in the 2025/26 season. Walker has made 37 appearances for the EFL Championship club thus far, but his spell at Turf Moor may end after only one season, with an immediate return to the Premier League on the cards.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Everton’s interest in Kyle Walker makes logical sense. The Toffees are combing the market for a right-back, as Seamus Coleman has called time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside outfit following the 2025/26 season, thus ending his long association with the club. Additionally, Nathan Patterson is reportedly on the chopping block after struggling throughout his stint with Everton thus far.

That leaves Jake O’Brien, primarily a centre-back, as the only right-back option in David Moyes’s squad. That explains the Everton manager’s desire to sign a new right-back in the ongoing transfer window, with Walker’s final-third output (six goals and 23 assists during his spell with Manchester City) making him an attractive option.

However, signing Walker will carry a risk, as he will be a short-term solution in the right-back berth due to his advancing age. Several other candidates, including Daniel Munoz, remain on Everton’s wishlist, and the final decision on the top target hinges on their priority over the profile.