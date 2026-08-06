Everton pushing for Alistair Johnston deal, gaps remain in talks

Everton remain determined to strengthen at right-back before the transfer window closes, with Celtic defender Alistair Johnston continuing to top David Moyes’s shortlist.

Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, but there is still work to be done before the Canada international can make the switch to Merseyside. According to TEAMtalk, while all parties remain optimistic a deal can eventually be reached, Everton and Celtic are yet to find common ground on the transfer fee, leaving discussions at an important stage.

Celtic standing firm on £15 million valuation

Everton have identified Johnston as their preferred solution at right-back after months of scouting the market. Moyes is understood to be a huge admirer of the 27-year-old’s relentless work rate, defensive intensity and attacking energy, believing he possesses the qualities required to thrive in the Premier League.

However, convincing Celtic to sell has proven more complicated as the Scottish champions are demanding a package worth around £15 million and, with Johnston tied to a contract until 2029, they are under no financial pressure to compromise.

Everton have not yet matched that valuation, leaving both clubs in negotiations as they attempt to narrow the gap. For Celtic, there is little urgency. Johnston remains a key player in Martin O’Neill’s plans, allowing the Scottish champions to negotiate from a position of strength.

Personal terms not expected to be an issue

While the transfer fee remains unresolved, the player side of the deal appears considerably simpler. Johnston is understood to be keen on joining Everton and is expected to agree personal terms without significant difficulty should the clubs reach an agreement.

That means the transfer effectively hinges on whether Everton are prepared to increase their offer or whether Celtic soften their demands during the final weeks of the window. The Toffees are continuing to explore ways of structuring a package that satisfies Celtic without stretching their budget beyond what they consider reasonable.

Everton keeping alternatives in reserve

Although Johnston remains the clear priority, Everton are ensuring they are not left without options. RB Leipzig’s Ridle Baku continues to feature among the club’s alternative targets should negotiations with Celtic fail to produce a breakthrough. However, Johnston’s combination of Premier League-ready athleticism, defensive consistency and attacking quality makes him the standout candidate to fill one of Everton’s most pressing needs.

Everton appear to have identified the right player, it is now simply a question of whether they are willing to pay Celtic’s asking price. Johnston has been one of the Scottish Premiership’s most consistent full-backs for several seasons and, at 27, is entering the prime of his career.

The encouraging aspect for Everton is that the player reportedly wants the move and personal terms are unlikely to become a stumbling block. That leaves the transfer fee as the final hurdle. If the Toffees edge closer to Celtic’s £15 million valuation, this feels like a deal that should eventually reach the finish line rather than one destined to collapse.