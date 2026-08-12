Inter Milan optimistic of sealing €35 million deal for Curtis Jones

Inter Milan are confident of completing a deal for Curtis Jones, with the Italian club preparing a new offer that could be worth around €35 million.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are confident of signing Curtis Jones for €35 million and are preparing a new bid. However, there is still no green light for the Nerazzurri to submit the offer, as any move will depend on Davide Frattesi leaving in the coming days.

The Curtis Jones saga could be nearing its conclusion, with Inter Milan still the front-runners to sign the Liverpool midfielder. The Serie A champions were interested back in January, with reports at the time suggesting that they made a loan approach for the English midfielder.

As soon as the summer transfer window opened, Inter Milan reportedly saw a bid rejected by Liverpool and may have had another turned down as well. Despite a period of impasse, Inter are back in the mix and optimistic about signing Jones, whom they view as a priority target.

Frattesi exit creates space

Inter Milan had reportedly been considering a new €35 million bid for Jones to test Liverpool’s resolve, and Fabrizio Romano now states that they are confident a deal can be done at that price.

The Serie A champions need to make sales before pursuing the midfielder, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that they are close to selling Davide Frattesi to Lazio in the coming days. Once the midfielder departs, Inter could have room in the squad to bring in the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man, whom Cristian Chivu has prioritised as a target for his midfield unit.

Jones could suit Inter Milan

Curtis Jones has reportedly been pushing to join Inter Milan, which may be the strongest indication that the Serie A club can secure a deal. The €35 million valuation reflects Jones’s position in the final year of his contract at Anfield, with no indication that an extension offer is forthcoming despite earlier rumours.

The English international could establish himself as a regular starter at San Siro, even though he has struggled to become a first-team regular at Liverpool. Should Inter Milan complete the deal for around €35 million, it would represent a significant move in the midfielder’s career.