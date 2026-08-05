Curtis Jones “firmly” pushing for Inter Milan move

Liverpool utility man Curtis Jones is “firmly” pushing to join Serie A champions Inter Milan before the summer transfer window shuts down.

According to a report by Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Curtis Jones remains the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man.

Per Tuttosport, the Englishman has “iron determination” to leave Liverpool in the coming weeks, having shown a “firm desire” to join Inter Milan. If a summer move does not materialise, he will remain committed to moving to San Siro, and a Bosman deal may be on the cards next year.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool player?

Curtis Jones has faced challenges since debuting for Liverpool’s first team. The academy graduate has been a utility man due to his ability to play anywhere across the pitch, exploiting his versatility and consistency. However, his squad-rotation status has limited his claim to a starting berth, with the situation exacerbated by his contract standing.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he has entered the final year of his contract. The situation has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What’s next for Jones?

Curtis Jones has reportedly been on Inter Milan’s radar for several months. The continued interest pursuit reflects their tactical need for a versatile midfielder, with Davide Frattesi’s own status uncertain. Additionally, midfielders aged over 30 may be phased out or sold this summer

Several candidates have thus emerged on the Serie A club’s wishlist, with Jones emerging as a top target for the Nerazzurri. However, meeting Liverpool’s valuation has been the biggest stumbling block for the Italian champions, though recent reports have suggested they are optimistic of sealing a summer deal.

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Meanwhile, per other reports, Inter Milan will have to sell a few players to afford a deal for Jones this summer. Nevertheless, with the player pushing to join the Nerazzurri, they have the leverage to secure a deal for a favourable fee.