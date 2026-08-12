Djed Spence closing in on joining Inter Milan in €30 million deal

Djed Spence is closing in on a move to Italian champions Inter Milan in a deal that could be worth a discounted €30 million plus bonuses.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Inter Milan are closing in on a move for Tottenham defender Djed Spence. The full-back has been in demand throughout this window, and it appears that the Serie A champions are close to securing his services for a discounted price of €30 million.

Inter Milan have struggled this summer to find the right successor to Denzel Dumfries following the Dutchman’s move to Real Madrid. First, it was Marco Palestra, who ended up joining Chelsea from Atalanta, and then they failed to sign Anan Khalaili following reports of an unsuccessful medical.

Several other names have been considered, but Djed Spence’s name has remained in the mix as Inter Milan have stepped up their interest in the Tottenham star. Earlier reports suggested that Spurs were open to selling him, although their asking price may have been significantly higher.

Inter Milan to sign Spence at a discount

Inter Milan are now closing in on an agreement with Spurs to sign Spence at a discounted rate, with suggestions that the full-back could be available for €30 million plus bonuses. It is unclear why Spurs are willing to sell him for a lower fee after initially demanding €40 million, although it may be due to the player’s preference to join the Italian champions.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Inter Milan were preparing for club-to-club talks with Tottenham over the signing of Spence. The €30 million-plus price point mentioned in the report was also reiterated by Ben Jacobs, who claimed that Spence join to the Nerazzurri for around €30-35 million.

Tottenham had previously wanted €40 million for their versatile full-back, and despite his impressive World Cup campaign with England, it is surprising that they are now willing to sell him for a lower fee. Inter Milan may finally find their Dumfries replacement in the Spurs star.

Why is Spence eager to join Inter Milan?

Spence will inherit the wing-back role Denzel Dumfries vacated, reunite with England teammate John Stones, and compete for the Champions League and Serie A title. These factors, combined with San Siro’s prestige, appear to be driving his move to the Italian champions.

Several Premier League clubs were previously interested in Spence, but per reports, Liverpool withdrew from the race, while Manchester United were offered the defender. At present, it appears that he is heading to San Siro for the next phase of his career, with Inter Milan expected to acquire the Spurs man for a favourable fee compared with the demands of the current transfer window.