Liverpool rule out Djed Spence move, Manchester United offered chance to sign him

Liverpool and Manchester United have the opportunity to sign 25-year-old English international Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Liverpool will not pursue a deal for Djed Spence in the ongoing transfer window. The 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur full-back is open to leaving the North London club in the coming weeks, but Liverpool are “focused on other targets as it stands”.

This report by Ben Jacobs comes in the wake of another update by Jacobs on The United Stand, which revealed that intermediaries have also offered the Englishman to Manchester United. However, a deal may not materialise in the final month of the summer transfer window.

How has Djed Spence fared at Tottenham so far?

Djed Spence has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £20 million, including add-ons, in July 2022. The 25-year-old arrived with lofty expectations surrounding him after an impressive loan spell with Nottingham Forest. However, the player needed multiple loan spells before finally establishing a foothold at the North London club.

Since then, Spence has risen in stature in the last 18 months, and he was among the rare bright spots for Tottenham during the recent relegation battle. Spence racked up over 3,000 minutes of game time in 44 appearances in all competitions in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, the English full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Recent reports have linked Djed Spence with several high-profile clubs, particularly from Serie A, with Inter Milan vying for his signature. Liverpool’s decision not to pursue a summer deal makes sense, as Andoni Iraola has multiple right-backs and left-backs in his squad. While fitness issues have plagued Liverpool, they need to focus on bolstering their midfield and attack.

As for Manchester United, Michael Carrick has two right-backs, with neither Diogo Dalot nor Noussair Mazraoui expected to leave this summer. However, Luke Shaw is the only specialist left-back in Carrick’s squad, as Patrick Dorgu is transitioning into a more advanced role. So, Spence could have been an option worth considering.

With Liverpool not entertaining the possibility of signing Spence, the English defender’s other prospective suitors have the opportunity to secure his services. It is also unclear if Tottenham will be open to his departure in the coming weeks.