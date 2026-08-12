Davide Frattesi offered to Newcastle United, teammate a target

Intermediaries have offered Newcastle United the chance to sign 26-year-old Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Inter Milan this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aleksandar Stankovic is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old returning Inter Milan prospect.

However, intermediaries have also offered his teammate to the Tyneside club after they enquired about a possible deal for Stankovic. Per TEAMtalk, Frattesi has no future at Inter Milan, with the Nerazzurri demanding €30 million to part ways with the struggling midfielder in the coming weeks.

How has Davide Frattesi fared at Inter Milan?

Davide Frattesi has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Inter Milan from Sassuolo. The Nerazzurri initially signed the 26-year-old on a season-long loan deal in July 2023 before completing a permanent move 12 months later. However, the player has not earned consistent playing time in the middle of the park despite playing under multiple managers in the last three seasons.

The struggles continued in the 2025/26 season, as the Italian international managed only 1,133 minutes of game time in 33 appearances across all competitions thus far, and he could only contribute three assists. However, his stock remains high. Premier League outfits, in particular, have been keen on signing him for a long time, and Newcastle United now have the chance to land him.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Davide Frattesi has been on Newcastle United’s radar for an extended period. They now have an opportunity to sign the Inter Milan midfielder, and they should capitalise on the chance. The Magpies are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, even though they have signed Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba this summer.

Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have left Newcastle United in recent weeks, leaving a gaping hole in the midfield unit at St. James’ Park. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that Joe Willock and Joelinton face an uncertain future at the Tyneside club. Aleksandar Stankovic has thus emerged as a target for Newcastle.

Frattesi will provide a different utility, and he can be a like-for-like replacement for Willock if the English midfielder departs from St. James’ Park. However, it is unclear if the Magpies are ready to take up the opportunity to sign the Italian midfielder in the coming weeks.