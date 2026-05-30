Newcastle United ponder €40 million move for Aleksandar Stankovic

Newcastle United are considering making an offer to explore a move for Club Brugge star Aleksandar Stankovic, but faces a significant threat from Inter Milan.

Aleksandar Stankovic has made a big impact on several top clubs around Europe following a fantastic season with Club Brugge. As per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Newcastle United are the latest to enter the race for the Serbian midfielder, and are reportedly prepared to pay around €40 million. However, they face strong competition from Inter Milan.

Stankovic has made a huge mark since joining Club Brugge from Inter Milan last summer. With 55 appearances across all competitions, the Serbian midfielder has proven to be highly effective, contributing 14 goals and assists combined.

The midfielder also featured in 10 Champions League matches and clocked more than 4,200 minutes overall, which is substantial for a player of his age. There is considerable promise and growing interest in him, with several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, previously linked.

Newcastle United in the Stankovic race?

Newcastle United are the latest to enter the race for Stankovic, with the Magpies prepared to offer around €40 million for the midfielder. Eddie Howe is reportedly seeking a new defensive midfielder amid speculation over a potential exit for Sandro Tonali, who has been reportedly linked with Manchester United.

The idea behind a €40 million bid stems from Newcastle’s intent to develop a highly talented midfielder within the Premier League environment. Stankovic has already shown the composure and ability required to succeed in England, but there is a key hurdle Newcastle must overcome before securing his signature.

Inter Milan expected to bring back Stankovic?

Inter Milan holds a reported €25 million buy-back option for Stankovic, valid until 2027, meaning the club are under no immediate pressure to exercise it. The possible continuation of veteran Henrikh Mkhitaryan could allow them to delay their decision for another year. However, growing interest from clubs like Newcastle United could force the Nerazzurri to act sooner.

Club vice president Javier Zanetti has insisted that Stankovic remains part of the Inter family, as per comments shared via Fabrizio Romano on X. If Newcastle United submit a bid in the €40 million range, Inter Milan may accelerate their plans to re-sign the Serbian and integrate him into their first-team setup.