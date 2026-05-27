Sandro Tonali reaches agreement with Manchester United, summer deal close

Manchester United are closing in on the signature of Newcastle United midfield mainstay Sandro Tonali.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United are on the verge of securing the services of Sandro Tonali. The Red Devils have reached an agreement with the Newcastle United midfielder, and there is an increasing belief that the transfer will eventually go through.

Tonali has been on United’s radar for some time, and with the club keen on revamping their midfield this summer, they are ready to go all out for the 26-year-old. The Italian international hasn’t looked back since joining Newcastle in the summer of 2023.

He has established himself as a key figure in the team and is one of their most consistent performers. While the Magpies haven’t had the best of seasons, Tonali hasn’t done much wrong. He has been involved in 53 matches, racked up over 4,000 minutes and has contributed towards 10 goals.

He is one of the most important players in Eddie Howe’s team, but it seems the Magpies will struggle to keep hold of him. His contract runs until the summer of 2028, which means this summer window is the best opportunity for Newcastle to make a significant profit from his sale.

Tonali’s departure from Tyneside?

Tonali has been constantly linked with a move away, and this summer could finally result in his departure. While Juventus are keen on bringing him back to Italy, they will struggle to meet Newcastle’s demands of around €100 million.

However, the price tag won’t be a problem for United, who are ready to break the bank for him. The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms and are now focused on striking a deal with Newcastle. With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold, they are looking to make multiple signings in midfield.

They already have a deal in place for Atalanta’s Ederson and are now looking to finalise Tonali’s move, who is considered an ideal replacement for Casemiro. He is defensively robust and great at creating from deeper positions. Meanwhile, Newcastle have already started looking for a replacement, and Aleksandar Stankovic is one of the names on their wishlist.