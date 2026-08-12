Chelsea eyeing summer move for Joaquin Freitas

Chelsea will look to sign 19-year-old Argentine attacking sensation Joaquin Freitas from River Plate this summer.

According to a report by Argentine outlet El Crack Deportivo, Joaquin Freitas is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their long-term attacking options by signing a promising young striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old River Plate wonderkid.

Per El Crack Deportivo, Eduardo Coudet, River Plate’s head coach, is worried about the increasing interest in the teenage prodigy, though the club’s president Stefano Di Carlo appears open to a summer departure. Meanwhile, Chelsea will likely send the youngster on loan to RC Strasbourg to accelerate his development.

Who is Joaquin Freitas?

Joaquin Freitas is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in San Fernando, the 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Argentina, spending most of his youth career with CA Acassuso before joining River Plate in January 2024. Since then, he has made significant progress, impressing with 11 goals and 3 assists in 34 games for the reserve side before breaking into the first-team squad.

The Argentine attacking prodigy has been in and out of the senior side’s starting lineup in the 2025/26 season, though he has made 26 appearances for the first team thus far while chipping in with one goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Freitas has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs with his progress at River Plate.

London calling?

A move to the Premier League may be on the cards for Joaquin Freitas amid Chelsea’s emerging interest in signing him. The latest rumour aligns with their strategy of developing young attacking talent through carefully structured loan pathways, a model that has supported their recent academy-to-first-team progression

The ongoing transfer window has witnessed the arrival of Geovany Quenda, Denner, and Dastan Satpaev, and the Blues continue to pursue other promising prodigies, including Vicente Garcia and Simon Escobar. Freitas can be a long-term solution in the final third once he reaches a desired level.

With Danny Welbeck arriving this summer to serve as Joao Pedro’s alternative, the Englishman represents a short-term solution in the central striker’s berth. Freitas represents Chelsea’s long-term option, with his first assignment after joining likely to be at RC Strasbourg to accelerate his development in a competitive European league.