Chelsea in transfer tussle to sign Simon Escobar

Chelsea are keen to explore a move for 17-year-old Argentine defensive wonderkid Simon Escobar, who plays for Velez Sarsfield.

Chelsea and Brighton are targeting 17-year-old Argentine left-back Simon Escobar of Velez Sarsfield, according to Sport Witness, with the pair competing to sign the teenage defender.

Since 2022, Chelsea have prioritised young South American talent; mixed results have not deterred the club’s investment in developmental pathways. Moving elite youth overseas carries risk, but Chelsea continue to bet on potential over immediate impact. As it stands, the 17-year-old has made three consecutive senior appearances for Velez and could represent significant long-term value.

South American regulations strictly prohibit players from leaving the continent before turning 18. Chelsea have navigated this restriction before, notably with Ecuadorian talent Kendry Paez. Although they had to wait for the player to come of age, and in the case of Escobar, they would face the same regulatory threshold.

Chelsea to target Simon Escobar

As it stands, Chelsea are targeting a move for another promising talent with considerable potential, namely Simon Escobar. The 17-year-old Argentine defensive wonderkid plays for Velez Sarsfield, and even if the Blues sign him, he will not be able to complete the move until next year, when he turns 18.

The contract situation at Velez is one of the main reasons for Chelsea’s interest, with Escobar’s current deal expiring in December 2027. Having already made three consecutive senior appearances for the Argentine outfit, the club could be forced to decide whether to offer him an improved contract or consider interest from the other side of the Atlantic.

Chelsea sold key left-back Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid this summer but have agreed a deal with Rayo Vallecano for Pep Chavarría. A player such as Escobar, arriving next year, may not be viewed as a first-team player immediately, and a loan move could be on the cards.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s agent advantage

Brighton are also heavily invested in bringing young talents into their senior setup. They recently signed promising Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham and continue to target multiple young players. In Escobar’s case, Brighton may hold a tactical edge: the club previously showed interest in River Plate midfielder Juan Cruz Meza, represented by Hernan Berman, who also represents Escobar.

That agent relationship could give Brighton an opening in the pursuit of the Velez teenager. Escobar cannot complete a move until he turns 18, per South American regulations; his Velez contract expires December 2027, likely forcing the club’s hand within the year.