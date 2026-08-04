Pep Chavarria set to join Chelsea as €25 million deal agreed

Chelsea have completed another significant piece of their summer business after reaching an agreement with Rayo Vallecano for experienced left-back Pep Chavarria.

The Blues have been searching for a reliable replacement following Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid, and Xabi Alonso has now secured one of his priority defensive targets ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

According to TEAMtalk, Chavarria has been granted permission to travel to London after Chelsea and Rayo Vallecano finalised an agreement worth around €25 million. The Spaniard is now expected to undergo his medical before completing the formalities of his move to Stamford Bridge.

Alonso gets his preferred left-back

Chelsea intensified negotiations over the weekend after returning with an improved offer, having already received encouragement from the player. The Spaniard made it clear to Rayo Vallecano that he wanted to complete the move, allowing talks between the two clubs to progress rapidly before an agreement was finally reached.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of La Liga’s most dependable full-backs over recent seasons, impressing with his defensive consistency, positional awareness and ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Alonso viewed those qualities as essential following Cucurella’s departure, preferring to recruit an experienced defender capable of making an immediate impact rather than another long-term project. With the transfer fee now agreed, Chelsea are optimistic that the medical and final paperwork will be completed over the coming days.

Chelsea continue to recruit veterans

Chavarria becomes the latest experienced addition in what has been a noticeably different recruitment strategy under Alonso. Jordan Henderson has already arrived at Stamford Bridge after signing a two-year contract following his release from Brentford. Chelsea turned to the former Liverpool captain after failing in their pursuit of Granit Xhaka, with Alonso eager to add leadership and experience to a youthful squad.

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck has also joined the Blues as they continue to balance emerging talent with established professionals capable of helping the club compete immediately. Chavarria’s arrival further strengthens that approach, providing Chelsea with a proven left-back as they prepare for another demanding campaign both domestically and in Europe.

This looks like one of Chelsea’s most sensible signings of the summer. Chavarria may not generate the headlines associated with younger, high-profile arrivals, but he addresses an obvious need following Cucurella’s departure.

At €25 million, Chelsea are acquiring a player already accustomed to performing at a high level in La Liga and one who should adapt quickly to Alonso’s tactical demands. The shift towards adding experienced professionals alongside elite prospects also feels deliberate, suggesting the West Londoners are building a squad capable of competing now rather than one focused solely on long-term potential.