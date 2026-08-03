Pep Chavarria arrives in London for Chelsea move, deal close, €25 million deal close.

Chelsea are closing in on another experienced addition as Xabi Alonso continues reshaping his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Blues have already adjusted their recruitment strategy by supplementing their collection of emerging prospects with players capable of making an immediate contribution. Strengthening at left-back became a priority following Marc Cucurella’s transfer to Real Madrid, and Chelsea have now moved decisively for Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria.

According to Sebastien Vidal via X, Chavarria has arrived in London and is expected to undergo his medical before completing a move to Stamford Bridge. Reports from Spain suggest Chelsea are nearing an agreement with Rayo worth approximately €25 million. Personal terms have already been settled, with the 28-year-old eager to test himself in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Rayo finalising the payment structure

Negotiations progressed significantly after Chelsea submitted an improved proposal for the Spanish full-back. The two clubs are now believed to be broadly aligned on the overall valuation, with the remaining discussions centred on the payment schedule, potential instalments and final contractual paperwork.

Chavarria’s presence in London indicates confidence that those details will be resolved. Provided he passes his medical, the defender should be able to sign his contract and become the Blues’ latest summer arrival. Alonso personally identified the Spaniard as a suitable replacement for Cucurella. The Chelsea manager wants a dependable left-back who can contribute immediately rather than another player requiring a lengthy developmental period.

The Rayo Vallecano defender has established himself as one of La Liga’s more consistent performers in his position. He is comfortable defending in one-on-one situations, possesses the stamina to repeatedly support attacks and can operate with discipline when his side loses possession.

Alonso is keen to add experience to the Chelsea squad

Chavarria’s impending arrival reflects a noticeable change in Chelsea’s recruitment policy. The club remain committed to acquiring elite young talent, but Alonso has requested additional experience and leadership after a campaign affected by inconsistency and disciplinary problems.

Chelsea have recently completed the signing of Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson. Chavarria would provide another mature presence capable of helping stabilise a relatively young dressing room. His arrival would also give Alonso greater tactical flexibility on the left side. The 28-year-old can operate as a conventional full-back or provide width from a more advanced position when Chelsea dominate possession.

The Blues have concluded their Australian pre-season programme following a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham and are now travelling to Hong Kong to face Juventus. Depending on how quickly the formalities are completed, Chavarria could soon link up with his new teammates.

Chavarria may not be Chelsea’s most glamorous summer signing, but he could prove one of their most practical. Replacing Cucurella required someone with top-level experience, defensive reliability and the physical capacity to handle Alonso’s demanding system.

At €25 million, the fee appears reasonable for a player ready to contribute immediately. His arrival in West London suggests the difficult work has already been completed, leaving the medical and final paperwork as the last hurdles.