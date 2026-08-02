Chelsea produced improved offer to sign Pep Chavarria

Chelsea have tabled a revised offer as they look to acquire the services of Rayo Vallecano full-back Pep Chavarria.

Chelsea have returned with an improved offer for Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria, intensifying their pursuit of the left-back after an initial proposal was rejected.

According to Sebastien Vidal, the Blues have stepped up their efforts after seeing an initial proposal turned down. Rather than walking away from the deal, Chelsea have responded with an enhanced bid to convince Rayo to sanction the departure of one of their key defenders.

The fresh proposal has reportedly brought the two clubs closer, raising hopes that an agreement could be reached before the summer transfer window closes.

Chelsea’s interest comes after the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, forcing Alonso to strengthen the left-back position.

While they London club already have Jorrel Hato, who is expected to play an important role in the long term, Chelsea are also eager to add an experienced player capable of competing for a starting berth while providing leadership and stability to the defensive unit.

The 28-year-old Spaniard was involved in 44 games last season and even contributed towards four goals. He has developed into one of the most dependable full-backs in La Liga and is admired for his defensive discipline, work rate and ability to contribute in the attacking phase.

Chelsea continue to push for Chavarria’s signature

Chelsea believe those qualities would make him an excellent addition to Alonso’s squad as they prepare for a demanding campaign. That blend of youth and experience is understood to be an important part of Alonso’s planning as he continues reshaping the squad.

Rayo Vallecano, though, are not making negotiations straightforward. The Spanish club value Chavarria highly and have shown little intention of accepting cut-price offers for one of their most consistent performers.

Previous reports suggested Chelsea would need to pay a substantial fee to convince Rayo to part ways with the defender, explaining why the Blues have now returned with an improved proposal. Despite those challenges, there is growing optimism surrounding the transfer.

Negotiations are said to be progressing in the right direction, with both clubs continuing discussions in an attempt to bridge the remaining gap. Chelsea remain confident Chavarria will strengthen their left-back options following Cucurella’s exit, with negotiations expected to accelerate in the final weeks of the transfer window.