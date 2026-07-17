Chelsea told to pay £42.4 million to sign Pep Chavarria

Rayo Vallecano will not sell 28-year-old Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria this summer unless they receive a bid worth £42.4 million.

According to a report by Nizaar Kinsella on BBC Sport, Pep Chavarria is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they are eager to wrap up a deal for the 28-year-old Rayo Vallecano defender as soon as possible.

However, per Nizaar Kinsella, Rayo Vallecano’s stance has changed, and with the Spaniard’s release clause increasing to £42.4 million, Los Franjirrojos‘ negotiating position has strengthened. Chelsea’s latest bid would have been worth £21.2 million, half the value of the La Liga club’s valuation, and the evolving situation is becoming frustrating for the Premier League club.

Pep Chavarria and his ascent

Pep Chavarria has established himself as one of the most dependable left-backs in La Liga since joining Rayo Vallecano from Real Zaragoza in August 2022. The 28-year-old went under the radar in his career until he moved to the Madrilenian club, but he has made exponential progress in the last four seasons.

The Spanish left-back has made 125 appearances for Rayo Vallecano thus far while contributing two goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Chavarria’s progress has stimulated the interest of several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards in the ongoing weeks.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Pep Chavarria is understandable. The Blues are scouring the market for a left-back, as Marc Cucurella joined Real Madrid earlier in the transfer window. While the first-team squad already has Jorrel Hato as an alternative to Cucurella, Xabi Alonso needs another left-back to compete with the Dutchman.

Chavarria, at 28, offers experienced depth to Hato’s youth. The Spaniard’s presence in the defensive unit will allow Hato to continue his progress without being under pressure of being playing week in week out while he is still raw. Eventually, Hato can become the undisputed first-choice left-back for Alonso’s team.

Also Read: Three left-backs Chelsea should target to replace Marc Cucurella

Personal terms are understood not to pose a problem, as Chavarria is keen on joining the West London club during the off-season. However, with Rayo Vallecano adamant that the Spanish defender will only leave for a fee of around £42.4 million, Los Franjirrojos’ hardline stance has put a spanner in the works for Chelsea.