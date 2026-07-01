Brighton & Hove Albion agree deal to sign Luka Vuskovic

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal worth £50 million to sign Tottenham defensive sensation Luka Vuskovic.

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur, per The Athletic. The overall package is worth £50 million, comprising a £46 million fixed fee, £4 million in potential add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause for Spurs, making it one of the most significant transfers involving a teenage defender in recent years.

Vuskovic has been regarded as a future star for several years, and the Seagulls have now won the race to bring the Croatian talent to the Amex Stadium. For Tottenham, the agreement represents a substantial financial return on a player who arrived in North London with enormous expectations last summer.

The inclusion of a 20% sell-on clause also ensures Spurs could benefit again if the defender’s value continues to rise in the future. Vuskovic’s reputation has grown rapidly over the last 12 months following a sensational loan spell at Hamburg.

The 19-year-old centre-back was involved in 30 games and even contributed towards seven goals. Despite his young age, he impresses with both technical range from the back and defensive positioning, qualities that have long marked him as a top Croatian prospect. On the back of his impressive performances, he has also managed to secure a spot in Croatia’s squad for the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Vuskovic joins Brighton for regular first-team football

The South Coast club have built a strong reputation for identifying elite young talent before their value explodes. Their recruitment model has delivered remarkable success in recent years, with several players arriving as prospects before developing into established Premier League stars.

In Vuskovic, Brighton believe they are acquiring a player capable of becoming a key figure in their defence for many years. The club’s willingness to commit more than £50 million to the deal highlights the confidence they have in his long-term potential. He is set to replace Jan Paul van Hecke, who has joined Tottenham this summer.

Vuskovic was keen on playing regular first-team football, which is one of the major reasons why Spurs ended up opening the door for him to join the Seagulls. The defender will now arrive carrying significant expectations given the size of the investment involved. However, Brighton’s track record suggests they are well equipped to help promising players fulfil their potential.