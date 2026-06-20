Brighton & Hove Albion table fresh bid to sign Luka Vuskovic

Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic is a target for Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, and they are hoping to wrap up the signing in the coming weeks.

As per an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have submitted an offer of £45 million to sign Luka Vuskovic. The two clubs are currently locked in talks, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to sanction his departure for that price.

Tottenham are reportedly demanding £60 million for the young defender. Brighton & Hove Albion have already had an offer for the player rejected. The Croat was on loan at Hamburger SV last season, and he impressed with his performances in Germany. He has done quite well for his national side, including in Croatia’s opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against England.

The 19-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a future star due to his recovery pace and ability on the ball, and Brighton would do well to secure his signature. It remains to be seen whether the £45 million offer is enough to convince Tottenham, considering the valuation is considerably lower than the report asking price.

It could be a mistake for the North London club to let the player leave. He has the attributes to develop into a star, and Tottenham need someone like him. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks. Tottenham should look to include the 19-year-old in their first team instead of letting him leave. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Brighton to land another coup with Vuskovic?

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion have done well to bring in talented players for reasonable fees in recent windows, and signing the teenage sensation would be another masterstroke for them. The Croatian international certainly has the potential to justify the £45 million investment, and he could develop into a solid Premier League defender with the right guidance.

Meanwhile, the young defender needs regular football in order to continue his development. Joining Brighton could be ideal for him. He would get to play every week, and it could accelerate his development as a player.

The 19-year-old is currently with his country at the World Cup and will hope to sort out his future once the tournament is over. The defender needs to focus on his football, and he will hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement that benefits them both.