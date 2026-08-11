Vicente Garcia closing in on finalising Chelsea move

Chelsea are on the verge of securing the services of LA Galaxy teenage midfield sensation Vicente Garcia.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are closing in on signing 16-year-old LA Galaxy midfielder Vicente Garcia, with an agreement in place for the highly rated youngster to move to Stamford Bridge once he turns 18 in the summer of 2028.

The deal is expected to be worth around $3 million (£2.25 million), with potential add-ons. Garcia will remain with the Galaxy for the next two years before making the move to London.

Garcia has already attracted considerable attention despite his young age. A central midfielder by trade, the teenager is highly regarded for his technical ability, with his passing and dribbling allowing him to influence games from the middle of the pitch.

He also possesses an eye for goal, giving him an attacking dimension that ranks among the Galaxy’s most exciting young prospects. He signed his first professional contract as a homegrown player in January 2025 and was the fifth-youngest in MLS history to sign pro terms, at 14 years and 198 days old.

Garcia’s development has continued at a rapid pace. He has featured 16 times for Ventura County FC, the Galaxy’s MLS Next Pro affiliate, this season, contributing three goals and four assists. His performances earned him a first call-up to the Galaxy’s senior squad at the beginning of August.

Chelsea continue to invest for the long run

Garcia has also represented both the United States and Mexico at the Under-15 level, before being selected for a United States Under-17 camp in June. His international background adds another layer of intrigue to his development, although he still has several years to establish where his senior allegiance will lie.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Garcia fits into the club’s wider strategy of identifying elite young talent before their value increases significantly. The Blues previously agreed a deal to sign Ecuadorian attacker Kendry Paez when he was just 15, with the player scheduled to join after turning 18.

Chelsea have also recruited young American talents such as Caleb Wiley and Gaga Slonina in recent years. The midfielder will continue developing in the MLS environment, where he can gain valuable senior experience before making the move to Europe.