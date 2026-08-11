Thiago Pitarch Pinar set for Real Madrid stay after Fulham links

Fulham are unlikely to make a move for Real Madrid midfield sensation Thiago Pitarch Pinar after having signed Shea Charles.

Real Madrid are not planning to offload Thiago Pitarch Pinar this summer, with the 19-year-old midfielder remaining part of Jose Mourinho’s plans for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Fulham’s decision to sign Sheffield United midfielder Shea Charles has also changed the London club’s recruitment plans, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The move for Charles means the Cottagers are no longer in the race to sign the Madrid youth product. Pitarch’s breakthrough during the second half of last season, 16 appearances across all competitions, including La Liga and UEFA Champions League fixtures, has convinced Madrid that he is ready for another step forward under Mourinho rather than another loan or a permanent departure.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a significant rise under former Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa last season. After making his senior debut, Pitarch quickly became a regular presence around the first team, starting some important fixtures during the campaign.

Pitarch will continue at the Santiago Bernabeu

Fulham had emerged as a potential destination for the youngster, particularly with Alvaro Arbeloa having taken charge at Craven Cottage and already looking towards his former club for reinforcements. They have already added Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from the Spanish giants upon the request of their new manager.

However, the London side have now moved to strengthen their midfield with Charles. The Northern Ireland international provides Fulham depth and physicality in the centre of the pitch, removing the immediate need to pursue another young midfielder such as Pitarch.

For Pitarch, the decision to stay at Madrid represents a major opportunity. Rather than moving to England in search of regular first-team football, he will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu and attempt to convince Mourinho that he deserves a role in the senior squad.

The teenager still faces significant competition for minutes, but the technical quality he demonstrated last season suggests he can operate at the highest level.