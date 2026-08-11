Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg calls off Newcastle United move

Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has surprisingly called off a summer move to Newcastle United after coming close to a switch.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing an experienced midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 31-year-old Marseille mainstay.

Per TEAMtalk, Newcastle United had come close to signing the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder after he had “given the green light to return to England” in the summer transfer window. However, with the Dane changing his mind on the move, the Tyneside outfit must refocus on alternate options.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and his situation

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has established himself as one of the most dependable players in Ligue 1 since joining Marseille from Tottenham Hotspur. He initially joined Marseille on loan in July 2024 before completing a permanent move 12 months later. During this period, he has been a regular for the French giants.

The Danish international has made 75 appearances for Marseille thus far while chipping in with eight goals and nine assists, a handy tally for a holding player. His form has attracted interest from several clubs; a Premier League return appeared imminent until his withdrawal.

Newcastle United’s interest and the next steps

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg addressed a pressing need at St. James’ Park. The Magpies were already scouring the market for a versatile midfielder after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur in a significant transfer. The issues have compounded in the wake of Bruno Guimaraes’s move to Arsenal, leaving Newcastle with a substantial void in midfield.

Additionally, widespread reports have suggested that Joe Willock and Joelinton face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. So, while Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba have arrived at the Tyneside club, they needed another new midfielder. Hojbjerg’s profile was appealing, as his experience and leadership would have directly replaced the void created by Tonali and Guimaraes.

Also Read: Three potential Bruno Guimaraes replacements for Newcastle United

However, with Newcastle United’s pursuit ending after the decision by the Danish midfielder, they are in limbo. Several other options, including David Raum, remain on the Premier League club’s wishlist, and they must quickly realign their focus, as the summer transfer window has entered its final weeks.