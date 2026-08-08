Newcastle United begin negotiations to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, player open to move

Newcastle United have opened negotiations over a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Matthias Jaissle looks to add experience and leadership to a midfield that has undergone major change this summer.

The departures of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali have left Newcastle United short of proven senior options in the middle of the pitch, and the club are now looking for a player capable of immediately stabilising the department.

According to Santi Aouna, discussions between Newcastle and Marseille have already started, while talks with Hojbjerg are also progressing. The Denmark international has reportedly given the green light to a return to the Premier League. Marseille are understood to want around €15 million for the 31-year-old.

Hojbjerg identified as an experienced midfield solution

Newcastle’s interest in Hojbjerg is understood to be driven as much by his leadership qualities as his playing profile. The former Tottenham midfielder has extensive Premier League experience and would arrive with the ability to slot straight into Jaissle’s side without requiring a lengthy adaptation period.

Hojbjerg has spent the last two seasons with Marseille, initially joining on loan before completing a permanent move last summer. Across those two campaigns, he has made 75 appearances in all competitions and scored eight goals.

The Dane also played the full match when Marseille beat Newcastle 2-1 in the Champions League last November, giving the Magpies a recent first-hand look at his experience and influence.

Leadership role could be significant

Newcastle have recruited heavily for the future this summer, with teenage midfielder Sean Steur and 20-year-old Aladji Bamba among the arrivals and Hojbjerg would represent a very different type of signing.

Rather than another developmental project, the Danish international could provide the experienced presence needed to guide younger players and add balance to a midfield in transition. The captaincy situation is another factor that can influence this transfer.

With Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes no longer at the club, Newcastle are assessing their leadership hierarchy. Hojbjerg is currently captain of both Marseille and Denmark, making him an obvious candidate to take on a senior role should the transfer be completed.

The financial side of the deal appears relatively straightforward compared with many of Newcastle’s other pursuits. Marseille are reportedly looking for around €15 million. Hojbjerg’s willingness to return to England should also help negotiations on personal terms. The next step will be for Newcastle and Marseille to close the gap on the transfer structure before Jaissle can add another experienced option to his rebuilding squad.

This would not be the glamorous signing Newcastle supporters may have expected after losing Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, but it could be one of the more sensible ones. Hojbjerg knows the Premier League, brings leadership, and could immediately provide structure around younger midfielders like Steur and Bamba.

At around €15 million, the risk is also relatively low. Newcastle would be buying experience rather than resale value, but in a squad undergoing significant transition, that may be exactly what they need. His captaincy credentials could prove just as important as his passing and defensive work if Jaissle wants a steadying presence during his first season in charge.