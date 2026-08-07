Newcastle United formulating bid to sign Felix Nmecha

Newcastle United will look to sign 25-year-old German international Felix Nmecha from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to a report by Sky Deutschland, Felix Nmecha is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magies are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Borussia Dortmund mainstay.

Per Sky Deutschland, Newcastle United will soon present a bid to sign the former Manchester City prospect, and they are formulating an offer, though the specifics of the upcoming bid remain unknown. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will demand around €100-120 million to part ways with the player.

Felix Nmecha and his soaring stock

Felix Nmecha has made exponential progress and evolved into one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. The German international has made over 100 appearances for the Black and Yellows thus far while scoring 13 goals and supplying eight assists.

The 25-year-old demonstrated impressive form in the early stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao and assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Nmecha’s exploits have attracted the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Newcastle United’s interest in Felix Nmecha makes logical sense. The Magpies had already been forced to overhaul their midfield unit after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money move. Additionally, Bruno Guimaraes is closing in on joining Arsenal, which compounds the midfield shortage at St. James’ Park.

Furthermore, widespread reports have linked Joe Willock and Joelinton with moves away from the Tyneside club. So, while Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba have joined Newcastle United, Nmecha’s age and physical profile make him suitable for a rugged team like Newcastle United as they look to complete their midfield overhaul.

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However, recent reports have suggested that Nmecha is unsure of picking Newcastle United as his next destination. It is also unclear if the Magpies are ready to pay €100-120 million to sign the German international, with Borussia Dortmund adamant a deal will not materialise for a fee lower than that sum.