Newcastle United making progress in pursuit of Felix Nmecha

Newcastle United will look to sign 25-year-old German international Felix Nmecha from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund to replace the Arsenal-bound Bruno Guimaraes.

According to a report by French outlet L’Equipe, Felix Nmecha is also the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Borussia Dortmund star.

However, per L’Equipe, Manchester United may have fallen behind Newcastle in the battle for the player’s signature, as the Magpies are “making progress” in signing Bruno Guimaraes’s replacement. The report has suggested that the “financial details of the negotiations between Newcastle and Dortmund have not been disclosed”, though Newcastle are “aware of all of the German side’s demands in this matter”.

Felix Nmecha and his soaring stock

Felix Nmecha has been among the best midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. The German international has made over 100 appearances for the Black and Yellows thus far while scoring 13 goals and supplying eight assists.

The 25-year-old carried his impressive form into the early stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao and assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Nmecha’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle United.

A man in demand

Felix Nmecha has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes logical sense, as Casemiro has left as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming in his two seasons at Old Trafford and will miss the upcoming campaign due to a long-term knee injury. So, despite signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, Manchester United need another midfielder to complete their revamp.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies are eager to overhaul their midfield after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur. Additionally, Bruno Guimaraes is closing in on joining Arsenal, thus worsening the issue at St. James’ Park. While Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba have joined the Tyneside club, Nmecha’s age and physical profile make him suitable for a rugged team like Newcastle amid uncertainties surrounding Joelinton’s future.

With Newcastle United making progress in the move to sign Nmecha, Manchester United risk falling behind as they look to complete their midfield signings. For now, the situation remains in the balance.