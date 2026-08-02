Bruno Guimaraes optimistic of imminent move to Arsenal, medical scheduled

Arsenal are moving closer to completing one of the biggest deals of the summer as Mikel Arteta continues to strengthen his title-winning squad.

The Gunners have made midfield a major priority, and negotiations for one of the Premier League’s leading central players have now entered a decisive stage. Although the transfer has not yet been formally completed, confidence is growing around the player’s camp that the remaining details will be resolved before he is required to report for pre-season duty with his current club.

Bruno Guimaraes is increasingly optimistic that his move from Newcastle United to Arsenal will be finalised imminently. The Brazilian has already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract and is expected to undergo a medical once the clubs finalise the framework of the transfer.

Arsenal and Newcastle nearing £80 million agreement

Arsenal and Newcastle are now in direct discussions over a package understood to be worth more than £80 million. A formal written bid has not yet been submitted, but the two clubs are believed to be close to reaching a verbal agreement as per TEAMtalk. Once the structure is approved, Arsenal are expected to send the official paperwork without delay.

Guimaraes has agreed what sources describe as the most lucrative contract of his career and would become one of Arsenal’s highest-paid players. The 28-year-old has been identified as one of Arteta’s priority midfield targets, with the Gunners believing his technical quality, aggression and Premier League experience can immediately improve their midfield.

Medical appears imminent

Guimaraes is currently due to travel to Newcastle’s pre-season camp in La Manga on Sunday after being granted an extended break following the World Cup.

However, those close to the midfielder believe it would make little sense for him to fly to Spain if the move to Arsenal is completed beforehand. Preparations are therefore being made for him to travel to London for his medical instead. Newcastle still expect their captain to report unless the transfer is officially concluded.

Should he travel to Spain, it would be Guimaraes’ first opportunity to work with new Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle following Eddie Howe’s departure. The Brazilian had already informed the club that he was interested in pursuing a new challenge this summer.

This transfer now appears to be entering its final procedural stage. Personal terms have been agreed, the clubs are negotiating directly and a medical is being prepared. Newcastle are still entitled to expect Guimaraes in Spain until the paperwork is signed, but the player’s confidence suggests the decisive breakthrough is close. For Arsenal, landing a midfielder of his quality and Premier League pedigree would represent a major statement as they look to sustain their domestic dominance.