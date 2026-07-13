Felix Nmecha unsure of Newcastle United move

Manchester United have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfield mainstay Felix Nmecha.

Felix Nmecha is unsure about joining Newcastle United this summer, as they cannot offer the Borussia Dortmund midfielder UEFA Champions League football. The development could benefit Manchester United in their pursuit of the Germany international.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United have identified Nmecha as one of their priority midfield targets following the departure of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and the uncertainty surrounding Bruno Guimaraes, who continues to attract serious interest elsewhere. However, convincing Nmecha to move to St. James’ Park is proving to be a difficult task.

The report claims the 25-year-old favours a club competing in Europe’s premier competition, a factor that could ultimately see him reject Newcastle United’s advances. Nmecha has developed into one of Borussia Dortmund’s most reliable midfielders over the last few seasons and further enhanced his reputation with Germany during the FIFA World Cup.

The all-action midfielder enjoyed another productive campaign in 2025/26, finishing with six goals and three assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund reluctant to sell Nmecha

Borussia Dortmund remain determined to retain the midfielder. The Bundesliga giants have reportedly slapped a staggering £100 million valuation on Nmecha in an attempt to discourage potential suitors from testing their resolve during the current transfer window.

While Newcastle admire Nmecha’s qualities, Dortmund’s asking price and the player’s hesitation over the move have stalled the Magpies’ pursuit considerably. The situation could work in Manchester United’s favour.

The Red Devils have already shortlisted Nmecha as one of their preferred midfield targets as Michael Carrick seeks to rebuild his midfield following Casemiro’s departure. United’s need for reinforcements has become even more pressing after their proposed move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson collapsed, with the Brazilian now a target for other clubs.

Carrick reportedly views Nmecha as an ideal replacement for Casemiro thanks to his athleticism, defensive awareness and ability to drive forward with the ball. His versatility and experience at the highest level also make him an attractive option for a United side eager to rebuild its midfield ahead of the new season.

With Champions League football playing a major role in Nmecha’s thinking, Manchester United may now advance their case if they believe a deal is achievable. While he only made three first-team appearances for Manchester City back in the day, the 25-year-old is well aware of how things work in the English top flight, so adjusting to the demands at Old Trafford won’t be that big a problem.

However, Dortmund remain in a strong negotiating position with a £100 million asking price, and that could prove to be a big challenge even for a club like United.