Manchester City forward Divin Mubama is expected to complete a loan move to Southampton following an agreement between the clubs.

Southampton are expected to bring in Manchester City forward Divin Mubama on loan in the coming days after the clubs agreed a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The young forward is not yet ready for first-team action at the Etihad, making a Championship return a likely next step.

Divin Mubama, a 21-year-old Manchester City prospect who joined the club in 2024 from West Ham United, has made only two first-team appearances despite the club’s consideration of a loan-only pathway forward. Manchester City do not deem him ready for first-team action; a Championship loan beckons.

The 21-year-old made his senior bow during the 2024/25 season: one cameo in the Premier League against Ipswich Town, and another appearance in the FA Cup against Salford City, where he scored in an emphatic 8-0 win. Last season’s loan to Stoke City served as preparation; in 26 Championship games, he scored five goals and provided one assist. He is now poised for a second-tier return with Southampton.

Southampton agree move for Divin Mubama

Derby County were reportedly interested in Mubama earlier in the summer, but Southampton are leading the race. The Saints have agreed a loan deal with Manchester City to take the 21-year-old prospect for the upcoming season.

Manager Tonda Eckert aims to have players who can help the club make another push for the automatic promotion places. Last season, the Saints were within reach of the Championship play-offs before the ‘Spygate’ scandal saw them removed from the final and replaced by losing finalists Middlesbrough.

Eckert will want players who can help him achieve the dream of returning to the Premier League. Whether Mubama is that player remains to be seen, although his respectable Championship numbers may indicate that he is ready to make further progress in the second tier with Southampton.

Are Manchester City making a mistake with Mubama?

There are suggestions that Manchester City should consider keeping Mubama for the upcoming season as one of the options to provide cover for Erling Haaland. Omar Marmoush is currently viewed as the player most likely to deputise for the Norwegian striker, although reports suggest that the club are expected to hold talks with the Egyptian to resolve the uncertainty surrounding his immediate future.

Tottenham and Galatasaray have been linked with the Egyptian, according to reports. Should Mubama leave, followed by the possible departure of Marmoush, Manchester City could be left short in the centre-forward position. If the duo depart, Enzo Maresca may demand another forward to add depth, as it could be difficult to rely solely on Haaland to lead the line across all competitions throughout the season.