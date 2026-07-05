Derby County advance move to sign Divin Mubama

Championship outfit Derby County are in advanced talks to sign Manchester City academy star Divin Mubama.

Derby County are closing in on the signing of Manchester City forward Divin Mubama, with advanced discussions underway over a season-long loan deal, according to Football Insider. The Championship side understand the 21-year-old is expected to spend another campaign in the second tier as he continues his development away from the Etihad Stadium.

Mubama featured for Stoke City on loan last season and gained valuable senior experience, although his progress was interrupted by a serious injury that effectively brought his campaign to an early end. However, he did have five goals and an assist in just over 1,600 minutes of Championship football.

Derby County are eager to sign Divin Mubama

Despite that injury setback, Derby remain convinced of his potential and view him as a player capable of adding quality and depth to John Eustace’s attacking options. The Rams are eager to strengthen their squad with promotion ambitions firmly on the agenda.

Eustace is believed to be prioritising attacking reinforcements, and Mubama fits the profile of a young, hungry forward looking to establish himself at senior level. A move to Pride Park could offer him regular minutes and a platform to showcase the talent that has made him one of England’s most promising young attackers.

Mubama joined Manchester City from West Ham United in 2024 in a deal reportedly worth around £2 million. Since arriving in Manchester, he has remained highly regarded within the club’s setup and has already taken important steps towards breaking into first-team plans. He already has two senior appearances and a goal to his name.

While opportunities at City are difficult to come by given the competition for places, the club are keen for him to continue gaining experience through regular football. His record at youth level explains why there is so much excitement surrounding his future. Mubama scored 23 goals in 40 appearances for West Ham’s Under-21 side before continuing his prolific form in Premier League 2, where he registered 26 goals in just 39 matches.

The England youth international has also impressed on the international stage. He has scored five goals in seven appearances for England Under-21s, with all of those strikes coming during European Championship qualifying. Although he is still waiting to consistently replicate that form in senior football, there is a belief that it is only a matter of time before everything clicks into place.