Everton in transfer tussle to sign Axel Tuanzebe in Bosman move

Everton are pursuing free agent Axel Tuanzebe on a Bosman move, with Brentford also circling the 28-year-old ex-Manchester United defender.

According to Ben Jacobs, Tuanzebe is attracting decent interest from Premier League clubs, having left Burnley following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season. The centre-back joined the Clarets only last summer after two years at Ipswich Town and is now available as a free agent for interested suitors.

Axel Tuanzebe is emerging as a possible option for Premier League sides following his departure from Burnley after the conclusion of his contract. The 28-year-old former Manchester United defender joined the Clarets only last summer after leaving Ipswich Town, where he had spent two years.

Tuanzebe brings extensive Premier League experience, having endured relegation battles with multiple clubs. He may be allowed to continue playing top-flight football in England, as several teams are interested in his services.

Everton and Brentford circling

Everton are one of the teams in the tussle for Tuanzebe, while Brentford are also keen on signing the experienced defender. The 28-year-old former Manchester United defender would make plenty of sense as a squad player for either team and could help address their depth issues.

As for Everton’s interest, David Moyes has focused on strengthening his backline and defensive options. The idea of signing a new central defender could stem from the need to have sufficient depth to compete across all competitions.

Tuanzebe may not be a regular starter for the Toffees, although his cost-effective availability and Premier League experience could play a significant role in their interest. However, Brentford are also pushing, and the player will ultimately choose his next club based on the offers on the table as well as the role he might play.

Everton prioritising defensive solidity

The arrival of Christian Nørgaard bolsters Everton’s midfield considerably. However, Moyes also needs defensive signings to add depth to the backline, as well as a new right-back to further strengthen that area. Celtic’s Alistair Johnston is seen as a key target, according to reports.

There are also links to other central defenders, including reports pointing to NEOM SC’s Nathan Zeze, while Crystal Palace’s Takehiro Tomiyasu was also considered. In Tuanzebe’s case, he could add experienced centre-back cover and may prove useful during times of need.