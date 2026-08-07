Bayer Leverkusen eyeing summer move for Konstantinos Mavropanos

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Konstantinos Mavropanos, as the Greek defender seeks an exit from relegated West Ham United.

West Ham United are bracing for approaches from clubs for key defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, with Sebastien Vidal now reporting Bayer Leverkusen’s interest in the Greek defender. The Hammers are reportedly valuing him at €35 million, which could lead to negotiations with the Bundesliga club, who might look to convince the defender to make a return to the Bundesliga.

Mavropanos was among West Ham’s standout performers in the 2025/26 season despite the club’s relegation to the EFL Championship. The 28-year-old has established himself as a key player since arriving from VfB Stuttgart three years ago, making 35 appearances last term.

The Greek international harbours ambitions to continue at the top level and has no interest in Championship football, leaving West Ham resigned to his departure. The defender’s current deal runs until 2028, giving West Ham negotiating leverage, though their openness to sell reflects Mavropanos’s determination to exit and his marketability in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen chasing Konstantinos Mavropanos

Bayer Leverkusen have registered strong interest in the €35 million-rated West Ham centre-back, continuing their recent recruitment drive in defence. Last summer they acquired Loic Bade from Sevilla and Jarell Quansah from Liverpool, signalling a commitment to sustained investment at centre-back.

Mavropanos is understood to be attracted to a Bundesliga return, though Leverkusen’s willingness to meet the €35 million valuation remains unclear. Other Bundesliga sides, including Borussia Dortmund, have shown keen interest.

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg has reported that Niko Kovac’s side registered concrete interest in the Greek defender. Bayer Leverkusen could strengthen their hand by opening negotiations swiftly, though the €35 million fee will likely prove the stumbling block in talks.

What next for West Ham?

Mavropanos faced scattered speculation linking him to Arsenal earlier in the summer, though a move back to his former club appears remote. The Greek centre-back is pushing hard for an exit, and a Bundesliga switch to Bayer Leverkusen or Borussia Dortmund now looks most probable.

West Ham will need to act quickly to identify and secure a replacement centre-back, particularly given their immediate need to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo.