Konstantinos Mavropanos pushing for West Ham United exit amid Leeds United links

Konstantinos Mavropanos is expected to leave West Ham United, with the defender pushing for a move and Leeds United among those interested.

According to Football Insider, Konstantinos Mavropanos is one of the first-team stars at West Ham United expected to leave this summer. Following relegation to the Championship, the 28-year-old Greek defender is ready to push for an exit in an attempt to continue playing top-tier football, with Leeds United among those keen on the centre-back.

West Ham United had a few strong performers last season, even as they ultimately suffered relegation to the EFL Championship on the final day of the campaign. One of those was Konstantinos Mavropanos, with the Greek defender probably among their best players, making 31 league appearances for the Hammers.

His performances have attracted plenty of attention in the market, which is one major reason he is keen to leave the London club. Mavropanos is widely expected to push for an exit as he wants to keep playing in the top division, with suggestions that he would be open to joining another Premier League side.

Why are Leeds United in the frame for Mavropanos?

Mavropanos has a contract with West Ham that should ensure the club ask for a reasonable fee, with multiple teams showing interest. There is also admiration from Bundesliga clubs, as the 28-year-old West Ham mainstay has played in Germany before.

Lately, some rumours have pointed to possible interest from Arsenal, who were also one of Mavropanos’s former clubs earlier in his career. However, it is Leeds United who appear to be strong contenders, according to the report, as Daniel Farke could use another defender.

The West Yorkshire outfit have already agreed a deal for Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo to bolster their defence ahead of the new season. The Bosnian defender is widely regarded as a direct replacement for Pascal Struijk, who has agreed a move to Brighton.

That interest in Mavropanos may therefore point to Leeds United seeking further defensive reinforcements. He could prove useful given Daniel Farke’s preference for playing with three centre-backs, and there would be plenty of opportunities for him in the new season.

West Ham are widely expected to sell the defender amid these exit links, and there will be more clarity on whether Leeds United are serious about the 28-year-old. At the moment, he is ready to push for an exit, and the price will become clearer in the coming period, as the Hammers could demand more from a Premier League side than from clubs abroad.