Two Bundesliga clubs keen on Konstantinos Mavropanos

West Ham United have been relegated from the Premier League, and they are likely to lose key players this summer.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has already been linked with an exit, and clubs like Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund are interested in securing his signature. The 28-year-old has done quite well in the Premier League, and he has the ability to succeed in German football as well. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the right team.

According to FussballDaten, West Ham United would be willing to sanction his departure for a fee of around €20-€25 million.

The 28-year-old defender is at the peak of his powers, and the asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality. He could justify the investment next season. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He will not want to compete in the Championship with West Ham United. It would be ideal for him to move to the Bundesliga.

Clubs like Dortmund will be able to provide him with the opportunity to compete in Europe next season. It would be a major step up in his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. It remains to be seen whether the interested parties will come forward with an offer for him.

Several players could leave West Ham

Along with Mavropanos, multiple other players are likely to be on the move from West Ham United. There could be a major exodus at the London club this summer. Top players will want to compete at a high level and move on quickly. West Ham will be under pressure to raise funds after missing out on Premier League football. It will be a devastating financial blow for them, and they will need to balance the books by selling players.

The 28-year-old central defender will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again. It will be interesting to see if the German clubs come forward with an acceptable offer in the coming weeks. The asking price has been set, and the player is likely to be tempted to move to Germany as well. There is no reason why the move cannot be wrapped up quickly.