Arsenal contemplate re-signing Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal are interested in re-signing 28-year-old West Ham United defensive mainstay Konstantinos Mavropanos.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are considering a move to bring former defender Konstantinos Mavropanos back to the Emirates after West Ham United’s relegation from the Premier League cast serious doubt over the 28-year-old’s future at the club.

Mavropanos first arrived in North London in 2018 and made seven Premier League appearances for the Gunners before spending time on loan in Germany. Although the Greek defender ultimately departed in search of regular first-team football, he has since developed into a much more complete defender through spells with Stuttgart and West Ham.

The Hammers invested around £19 million to sign him from Stuttgart in the summer of 2023, and he has justified that faith with a string of solid performances, even as the club struggled collectively. He featured in 35 matches across competitions and even bagged three goals.

Mavropanos was a rock at the back, and he stood out with his strong physical presence and great aerial ability. His displays have ensured he remains highly regarded despite West Ham’s relegation, with multiple clubs now weighing up a potential move.

Why are Arsenal considering a move for Mavropanos?

Among the clubs monitoring the situation is Arsenal, who continue to admire the defender despite allowing him to leave permanently in 2022. The drop to the EFL Championship has cast serious doubt over his future, with a summer departure appearing increasingly likely.

Arsenal’s interest, however, comes with an important caveat. Mikel Arteta already possesses considerable depth in the central defensive unit. William Saliba remains one of the first names on the teamsheet, while Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White are the other two right-footed central defenders available to Arteta.

Any move would require departures from Arsenal’s current backline to justify the signing. White has been linked with a move away, and that could be one of the reasons for the North London club’s interest in Mavropanos’ services.

The Greek defender’s familiarity with Arsenal, combined with his significant improvement since leaving the club, makes him an intriguing option should Arteta decide additional defensive depth is required.

His experience in both the Premier League and Bundesliga, coupled with his physical presence and composure in possession, would fit the profile the North London club have generally targeted in recent transfer windows. For now, Arsenal’s interest remains at the admiration stage rather than advanced negotiations.