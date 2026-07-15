West Ham United expect to sell Konstantinos Mavropanos amid exit links

West Ham United’s relegation down to the Championship has created an immediate need to balance sporting ambition with financial reality.

Nuno Espirito Santo wants to retain enough quality to mount a promotion challenge, but the club must also account for reduced revenue and growing interest in several established players.

Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville are among the most prominent names attracting attention, with West Ham determined to resist offers for their captain wherever possible. Protecting Bowen, however, may require the club to compromise elsewhere in the squad.

According to Football Insider, Konstantinos Mavropanos has now emerged as one of the players most likely to leave the London Stadium. West Ham reportedly expect the 28-year-old centre-back to be sold this summer and are preparing to receive approaches from clubs in both the Premier League and Bundesliga.

The Greece international was a key performer under Nuno last season, but relegation has made retaining him increasingly difficult. West Ham recognise that a player of his experience and physical profile is unlikely to lack options, particularly when he can immediately return to a top-flight competition.

Mavropanos remains under contract until 2028, so the Hammers are not being forced into accepting a heavily discounted bid. Nevertheless, a sizeable sale would help offset the financial consequences of relegation and provide funds to rebuild the squad for the Championship.

Why Mavropanos is likely to attract Premier League and Bundesliga interest

From a tactical perspective, Mavropanos offers a combination of qualities that remain highly valuable in both leagues. He is physically powerful, dominant in aerial contests and comfortable defending aggressively against forwards attempting to receive with their backs to goal.

His recovery speed also allows him to defend larger spaces than many traditional centre-backs. That would make him useful for a Premier League side operating with a relatively high defensive line rather than remaining permanently inside a compact low block.

The Bundesliga represents an equally logical destination. Mavropanos previously impressed in Germany, and his front-foot defensive style is well suited to a league where transitions and direct attacking sequences are common.

There are limitations in possession, particularly when he is pressed into making quick progressive decisions. However, in a structure that gives him clear passing options, he can distribute securely and contribute to build-up without taking excessive risks.

West Ham’s dilemma is that he would be extremely useful in a promotion campaign. Championship football demands physical strength, aerial authority and defensive durability, all areas in which Mavropanos excels. Yet selling him may be necessary if the club want to protect other key players and reinvest across several positions.

Should West Ham sacrifice Mavropanos to fund the rebuild?

West Ham should not actively force him out, but a sale appears increasingly practical. Mavropanos is one of the players most capable of generating a meaningful fee without the club losing its captain or primary attacking threat. If the money is reinvested intelligently in two or three Championship-ready additions, his departure could strengthen the overall squad despite weakening the first-choice defence.