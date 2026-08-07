Barcelona optimistic of beating Real Madrid in Rodri chase

Barcelona will look to sign 30-year-old Spanish international Rodri from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, with the Blaugrana optimistic of sealing a deal in the coming days.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Amar Mehta, Rodri has also been the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Merengues are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have had their sights set on the Manchester City talisman.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has relayed comments from the player’s agent, who has confirmed that the Spaniard has picked Barcelona as his next destination. Pablo Barquero told El Larguero, “Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barça.”

Rodri and his meteoric rise at Manchester City

Rodri has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €70 million in July 2019, having been a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country in the last seven years. Additionally, the player has reached the pinnacle of his career, winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024 and lifting the World Cup as Spain’s captain last month.

The Spanish international has made nearly 300 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 28 goals and 32 assists. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old midfielder’s exploits have piqued the attention of several European heavyweights, and another adventure in La Liga appears to be on the cards.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Rodri has been on Real Madrid’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest has been understandable, as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have left a gaping hole in the midfield unit at the Santiago Bernabeu since their departures in successive summers. Even though the Spanish giants have players who can essay multiple roles, the team lacks progression from the middle of the park. Recent reports claimed that the player was pushing to join Real Madrid.

However, it appears that Real Madrid will lose the race, with Barcelona entering the chase with a purposeful push. The Catalan club’s interest in the Spaniard makes sense, as Frenkie de Jong is a long-term absentee with the latest in the line of persistent fitness issues. The Manchester City star, who has played with most of Barcelona’s starters in international football, can hit the ground running at Camp Nou due to this pre-existent team chemistry.

The Fabrizio Romano update has suggested that the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner has an agreement on personal terms with Barcelona. So, a summer move is a matter of when not if after the Spanish midfielder’s decision to snub Real Madrid and join the Blaugrana.