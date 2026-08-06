Joel Veltman closing in on joining West Ham United

Joel Veltman is inching closer towards joining West Ham United in a Bosman move after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion as a free agent this summer.

According to an update from Sky Sports journalist Chris Reidy, Joel Veltman is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a versatile defender in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 34-year-old free agent.

Per Chris Reidy, talks between West Ham and the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender have advanced this week. A move is now close, with the Dutchman identifying his next destination after leaving the Seagulls as a free agent.

Joel Veltman and his Premier League journey so far

Joel Veltman has been among the most reliable defenders in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Ajax in a bargain move in July 2020. The 34-year-old became an asset for the Seagulls due to his versatility (he can play as a centre-back and a right-back) and consistency.

However, fitness issues took a toll towards the end of his spell with Brighton, and he managed only nine starts in the 2025/26 Premier League season, though he could still contribute a goal in the injury-riddled campaign. Now a free agent, the versatile Dutch defender has been working towards playing for another English club.

London calling

West Ham United’s interest in Joel Veltman has been understandable. The Hammers are combing the market for centre-backs and right-backs, as Axel Disasi’s loan spell has ended. Additionally, Jean-Clair Todibo faces an uncertain future at the London Stadium amid his links with Serie A clubs like Atalanta and Napoli.

Konstantinos Mavropanos also reportedly faces an uncertain future at the East London club, leaving Max Kilman as the only centre-back in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad. Several candidates, including Fikayo Tomori, have thus emerged on West Ham’s wishlist, with Veltman also a viable target.

However, the report suggests that the Dutch defender may be arriving at the London Stadium as a right-back amid uncertainties surrounding Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s long-term future. Veltman’s versatility allows him to play either position effectively, providing West Ham with defensive cover in multiple areas.