Everton ready to pay €35 million to sign Jonathan Rowe, Bologna unwilling to sell

Everton are ready to raise their offer for Jonathan Rowe to the €35 million mark, but Bologna are set to take a firm stance on the winger.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Jonathan Rowe remains a key transfer target for Everton ahead of the summer, with the Toffees ready to raise their offer to €35 million. The story claimed that Bologna had rejected a bid from the English side, and they could take up a firm stance on the winger’s future.

Jonathan Rowe has earned attention after registering eight goals and five assists for Bologna across all competitions, with his displays attracting interest from clubs in England. Aston Villa were seen as a suitor, according to reports, as they were rumoured to view Rowe as a potential replacement for Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea.

Everton to rasie Jonathan Rowe offer

Everton have been keeping an eye on Rowe, according to reports, and it appears they are now pushing to find a way through Bologna to sign the winger. The Toffees reportedly submitted enquiry, while the report states that the Serie A outfit rejected a €30 million offer from David Moyes’ side.

The Toffees are not willing to give up and are ready to raise their offer to €35 million to gauge the possibility of a sale. According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Bologna would be willing to sit down and discuss a deal with Everton should they make an offer in the region of €35 million.

Bologna are unlikely to accept a bid worth €35 million, per Quotidiano Sportivo, which reports the club values Rowe at €55-60 million, which is significantly above Everton’s €35 million offer. The Toffees might view the 23-year-old winger as a possible replacement for Iliman Ndiaye, who remains linked with a move to Al-Hilal, according to credible reports.

Bologna to take up a firm stance

Bologna are reportedly not under financial pressure to sell their main players, having already offloaded Santiago Castro in this window. They are also considering selling Jhon Lucumi. Should Bologna stick to their stance that Rowe is not for sale, there would be little Everton could do about it.

However, should the two clubs sit down to negotiate a deal, there is a chance he could be attainable at a respectable price point, although Bologna are likely to hold out for much more than €35 million.