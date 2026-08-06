Everton could sell Tyler Dibling if they sign a replacement

RB Leipzig have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Tyler Dibling, as Everton could open the doors for his departure.

RB Leipzig have revived their interest in Everton attacking sensation Tyler Dibling. According to Football Insider, the Toffees would be open to his departure if they are able to bring in a replacement before the window shuts.

The Bundesliga club are targeting Dibling after previously attempting to sign him during his stint with Southampton. Their interest has been reignited as they prepare to replace the in-demand Yan Diomande, who is widely expected to complete a big-money move to Real Madrid.

Everton are not actively looking to sell Dibling, but the report suggests their stance could change under the right circumstances. The Merseyside club would consider a sale if they can secure a quality wide player.

Dibling’s first season at Everton failed to go according to plan. Despite arriving with significant expectations, the winger struggled to establish himself under David Moyes. He managed just four Premier League starts throughout the campaign and found it difficult to earn the manager’s trust despite his obvious potential.

Dibling’s future hinges on Everton’s business

The lack of regular first-team football has sparked debate over his long-term future at the club, and the Merseyside club would also be encouraged by the prospect of recovering the £35 million they invested to sign the youngster last summer.

But the club officials still believe Dibling possesses the talent to become an important player, and there is hope he can push for a bigger role during the upcoming season. That possibility becomes even stronger if Jack Grealish, who wants to rejoin Everton this summer, does not return following his successful loan spell from Manchester City.

The uncertainty surrounding Iliman Ndiaye’s future also adds another layer to the situation. The Senegal international continues to attract strong interest from elsewhere, and any departure would create additional opportunities in Everton’s attacking department.

A permanent transfer for Dibling is one possibility if a suitable replacement arrives and Everton receive an acceptable offer. However, a loan move has also not been ruled out should the club feel regular first-team football elsewhere would benefit the winger’s development.

For Leipzig, the situation represents an opportunity. The German club are searching for attacking reinforcements following Diomande’s expected exit and view Dibling as a player capable of developing into a key contributor in the Bundesliga.

Whether Everton ultimately decide to cash in could depend less on Leipzig’s interest and more on their own transfer business in the closing weeks of the summer window.