RB Leipzig eyeing Tyler Dibling as Yan Diomande replacement

RB Leipzig are reportedly interested in Tyler Dibling as a potential replacement option for Yan Diomande ahead of the summer.

Per BILD, reported by Sport Witness, Tyler Dibling is a player of interest to RB Leipzig, as they begin searching for a Yan Diomande replacement. The latter is heavily linked with Real Madrid, and should the move go through, the 20-year-old wide man from Everton could be a firm target for the German giants.

Tyler Dibling earned a move to Everton after impressing for Southampton in 2024-25. At the time, the Toffees were not alone in the race, as RB Leipzig reportedly held strong interest in the young attacker but could not compete with the Merseysiders.

The German giants are back in the mix for Dibling and firmly believe they can develop his talents if he makes the move to the Bundesliga. Yan Diomande is expected to depart Leipzig, with Real Madrid having reached an agreement to sign the defender.

Fabrizio Romano reported confirmation of the deal between Real Madrid and Yan Diomande, though David Ornstein raised doubts about the reported fee and expected Real Madrid to finalise an agreement in the coming period, which does add to the confidence that Diomande is certain to depart Leipzig.

Everton must decide on Dibling’s future.

Dibling had an underwhelming season with Everton in 2025–26, making 14 appearances in the Premier League, amounting to only 350 minutes. The 20-year-old wide man did not displace established attackers like Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Grealish and Dwight McNeil, who remained ahead of him in the pecking order.

With Al-Hilal reportedly in discussions for Ndiaye, Dibling could see an opening to stake a place in David Moyes’ side ahead of the new season. It is unclear whether Moyes views Dibling as Ndiaye’s successor, but he offers an alternative.

Leipzig’s interest in Dibling presents Everton with a decision: they could recoup the reported €40 million paid for Dibling last summer, or retain him and raise his market value in the future.

Once Leipzig finalise the sale of Diomande, they will consider an approach for Dibling. The decision rests with Everton as they chart the youngster’s path.