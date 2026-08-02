Liverpool, PSG reject offer to sign Yan Diomande amid Real Madrid links

Liverpool and PSG have turned down the offer to sign Real Madrid-linked attacking sensation Yan Diomande.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have ruled out reviving their interest in Yan Diomande despite being approached again during the temporary delay in his proposed move to Real Madrid.

According to TEAMtalk, intermediaries contacted both European giants in an attempt to determine whether they would be willing to reopen negotiations after Real Madrid’s transfer for the RB Leipzig attacker hit a stumbling block.

However, both clubs have reportedly reached the same conclusion, with neither prepared to re-enter the race as they remain convinced the player only wants a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid had already agreed personal terms with the Ivory Coast international last month and were expected to complete the formalities this week. However, the transfer has been delayed because of ongoing negotiations with RB Leipzig, with discussions over the structure of add-ons preventing the deal from being finalised.

Despite the delay, there has reportedly been no change in the player’s stance. Diomande is still focused on joining the Spanish giants and has not joined the latest leg of RB Leipzig’s pre-season preparations. The 19-year-old also missed the German club’s opening friendly, and there are currently no plans for him to join the squad at their training camp in Austria while negotiations continue.

Why have European giants been interested in Diomande?

The uncertainty encouraged intermediaries to test the market, but Liverpool and PSG are no longer interested in pursuing the youngster. Paris Saint-Germain had previously identified Diomande as a potential attacking reinforcement, particularly with Bradley Barcola continuing to attract transfer interest. However, the Ligue 1 champions have since shifted their focus elsewhere.

Liverpool also admired the youngster for a considerable period and viewed him as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah following the Egyptian’s departure at the end of last season. However, the Premier League giants now believe that opportunity has passed and are unwilling to challenge Real Madrid for his signature.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos continue to see Diomande as an exciting addition capable of strengthening their attacking options. The youngster’s versatility across the frontline makes him an attractive prospect, especially with uncertainty surrounding Vinicius Junior’s long-term future at the club.

Diomande enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign in Germany after joining RB Leipzig, registering 13 goals and ten assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. His impressive return has attracted a lot of interest from across Europe, but Real Madrid remain the front-runners for now.