Aston Villa set to lose race to sign El Bilal Toure

Atalanta winger El Bilal Toure, surplus to requirements at the Serie A club, is set to join fellow Serie A club Parma on a season-long loan deal this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, El Bilal Toure has also been the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have also had their sights set on the 24-year-old Atalanta winger.

Per Africa Foot, Aston Villa advanced talks to sign the young winger from Atalanta; he will join another Serie A club in the coming days. The report has revealed that the loan agreement with Parma will contain a purchase option worth €10 million and a 15% sell-on clause. The Crociati will pay a loan fee of €1.5 million to Atalanta.

El Bilal Toure and his struggles

El Bilal Toure has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Atalanta from UD Almeria in July 2023. The 24-year-old attacker’s prospects looked bright when he joined Atalanta from UD Almeria in July 2023. However, fitness issues and poor form have plagued him, with a loan stint with VfB Stuttgart not yielding the desired results, though the move to Besiktas in the 2025/26 season proved productive.

The Malian international scored seven goals and five assists in 26 outings for Besiktas. Those performances have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Premier League outfits, in particular, pushing for his signature. However, it is understood that a move to England will not take place.

What next for Toure?

Aston Villa’s interest in El Bilal Toure is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a wide attacker this summer, as Unai Emery is eager to reduce the over-dependence on Ollie Watkins in the upcoming campaign. The issue will have exacerbated after Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea in a big-money move.

Additionally, Jadon Sancho’s loan stint has ended, while widespread reports have linked Leon Bailey with a move away from the West Midlands club. Toure would have added depth to Unai Emery’s wide attacking options, which have relied heavily on two players until the end of the 2025/26 season.

However, Aston Villa must look elsewhere for a new wide attacker, as Toure will not move to the Premier League in the coming weeks. Other wingers remain on the Villans’ wishlist, with Ruben Vargas also a top target for the Birmingham-based outfit.