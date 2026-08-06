Aston Villa better-placed than Newcastle United in Ruben Vargas chase

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are ahead of Newcastle United in their pursuit of 28-year-old Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas.

Aston Villa are increasingly confident of winning the race to sign Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas, with the Midlands club believed to be in a stronger position than Newcastle United.

According to Football Insider, Sevilla are prepared to part ways with the 28-year-old Switzerland international as they continue their efforts to improve their financial situation. The Spanish club have placed a valuation of around £17 million on the experienced wide player, making him one of the more affordable attacking options available in the market.

Villa’s return to Europe’s elite competition provides an opportunity to compete at the highest level, something Newcastle United cannot currently offer. That advantage is understood to be a decisive factor in the Birmingham club’s confidence that they are well-placed to complete a deal.

The winger enjoyed an encouraging campaign in La Liga last season, registering three goals and six assists in just 24 appearances. His direct running, versatility and ability to influence games from wide areas have attracted interest from multiple clubs across Europe.

Why are Aston Villa and Newcastle United keen on signing Vargas?

Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation closely after losing Anthony Gordon earlier in the transfer window. The Magpies remain keen to strengthen their frontline and view Vargas as a player capable of adding creativity and experience to their attack. However, Villa appear to have several advantages.

Despite continuing to operate under strict squad cost ratio restrictions, Unai Emery’s side are actively searching for attacking reinforcements following the lucrative sale of Morgan Rogers. Rather than spending heavily on a marquee name, Villa are prioritising smart additions who can improve the squad without straining their finances.

Vargas fits that profile perfectly. The Sevilla winger offers proven top-flight experience, positional flexibility and attacking output at a relatively modest transfer fee. He is capable of operating on either flank and has consistently demonstrated an ability to create chances while also contributing goals.

With the Andalusian club prepared to listen to offers and the asking price considered reasonable, interest is expected to intensify over the coming weeks.