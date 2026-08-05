Tottenham reject Napoli swap offer for Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur will not accept a bid involving Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, thus dealing a blow to Napoli’s prospects of signing Guglielmo Vicario.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Napoli offered a swap deal involving Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and Guglielmo Vicario to Tottenham before the rejection from the North London club. The snub gives hope to Juventus, with the Bianconeri leading the race to sign the Tottenham stopper.

Guglielmo Vicario and his time at Tottenham so far

Guglielmo Vicario has delivered inconsistent performances since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Empoli in a deal worth €20 million in July 2023. While the 29-year-old has produced many match-winning performances over the last three seasons, he has also been error prone during his spell with the North London outfit.

The Italian international has made over 100 appearances for Tottenham thus far, keeping 29 clean sheets and conceding 170 goals. However, Vicario’s long-term future at the North London club is uncertain after a horrendous season for the North London club. Meanwhile, the player’s stock is high, with Juventus and Napoli among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A return on the cards?

Napoli’s interest in Guglielmo Vicario makes sense. The Partenopei are combing the market for a shot-stopper because Alex Meret has been inconsistent in recent seasons. A proven shot-stopper like Vicario, who has previous Serie A experience, would restore stability between the sticks. However, Napoli wanted to sweeten the deal by offering Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to Tottenham.

Replacing one experienced goalkeeper with another would have represented good value for both clubs. A straight keeper-for-keeper swap would have strengthened Napoli while filling Vicario’s void at Spurs without additional investment. However, with Antonin Kinsky widely expected to become Spurs’ first-choice goalkeeper next season, Tottenham have little incentive to pursue Milinkovic-Savic.

On the other hand, Juventus are similarly motivated. Michele Di Gregorio faltered in the 2025/26 season, and it is unclear whether he will remain the primary choice between the sticks beyond this campaign. The Bianconeri are therefore combing the market for a replacement, and the Tottenham goalkeeper represents a viable option.

Recent reports have claimed that Vicario has an agreement in principle to join Juventus, giving the Turin club a significant edge in the race for the Italian international’s signature. Napoli will now need to explore alternative solutions to sign Vicario from Tottenham.