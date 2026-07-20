Tottenham could be offered Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in swap deal to sign Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham and Napoli are exploring a summer goalkeeper swap involving Guglielmo Vicario and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, reports via SportWitness suggest.

While the proposal remains in its early stages and no formal negotiations have taken place, the idea has emerged as a potential solution that could benefit both clubs.

Vicario’s future in north London has become increasingly uncertain following a disappointing campaign. The Italian goalkeeper, who arrived at Tottenham with high expectations, has struggled to convince consistently and now faces fierce competition for the No. 1 spot.

Tottenham have brought in Antonin Kinsky as a long-term prospect, with Martin Dubravka and Brandon Austin providing depth. With several goalkeepers competing for places, Vicario could be open to returning to Serie A in search of regular first-team football. Napoli, meanwhile, are believed to be monitoring the situation as they weigh up their own goalkeeping options ahead of the new season.

The proposed exchange would see Serbian international Vanja Milinkovic-Savic move to Tottenham, with Vicario heading in the opposite direction. Milinkovic-Savic has built a strong reputation in Serie A over the past few seasons and is regarded as an experienced, reliable presence between the posts. However, his own long-term future at Napoli is far from certain, making a Premier League move a realistic option.

One factor working in favour of such a deal is the relatively similar market valuation of both goalkeepers. That could make a direct exchange easier to structure financially, although any agreement would still require both clubs and players to be satisfied with the terms.

Tottenham could use a Vicario alternative

From Tottenham’s perspective, the move could represent a fresh start in goal. If the club is prepared to move on from Vicario, replacing him with an experienced international like Milinkovic-Savic would help them maintain quality competition in the squad without having to spend heavily on a completely new signing.

At the same time, Napoli would acquire a goalkeeper already familiar with Serie A, having impressed there before earning his move to England. A return to Italy could help the 29-year-old rediscover his best form in a more familiar environment.

The exchange hinges on both clubs and players accepting similar valuations and on Juventus accommodating competing interests; no formal talks have been confirmed, and the transfer window will determine whether negotiations advance.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with Manchester United in the past.