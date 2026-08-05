Everton considering summer move for Ridle Baku

Everton may look to sign 28-year-old German international Ridle Baku from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer.

According to a report by The Athletic, Ridle Baku is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old RB Leipzig defender.

Per The Athletic, Alistair Johnston is Everton’s top target, with the Merseyside club in talks to sign the Canadian international from Celtic in the coming weeks. However, they have kept their options open and are exploring deals for alternate targets, such as Baku.

Ridle Baku and his impact at RB Leipzig so far

Ridle Baku has been among the most impressive full-backs in the Bundesliga since joining RB Leipzig from VfL Wolfsburg last summer. The 28-year-old hit the ground running at the Red Bull Arena, and he has been a pivotal figure for Die Roten Bullen.

Baku has already made over 50 appearances for RB Leipzig thus far while chipping in with four goals and seven assists, an impressive output for a full-back. Meanwhile, the German defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Will Baku join Everton this summer?

Everton’s interest in Ridle Baku makes logical sense. Seamus Coleman has called time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside club. Additionally, Nathan Patterson has struggled to make his mark since joining Everton from Rangers a few years ago.

Patterson’s poor form and reports of an uncertain future have prompted David Moyes to deploy Jake O’Brien, primarily a centre-back, as a right-back. While O’Brien has been impressive as a right-back, Everton must bring in an alternative to the Irish defender, considering Moyes often preferred James Garner to Patterson last season.

Baku has thus emerged as a viable target, though he remains an alternate option to Johnston. With the Celtic defender reportedly preferring a move to Everton, a deal to sign Baku from RB Leipzig may not materialise, unless Everton’s talks with Celtic collapse in the coming weeks.