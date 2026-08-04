West Ham United want €17-20 million to sell Jean-Clair Todibo

West Ham United will demand around €17-20 million to part ways with 26-year-old French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Jean-Clair Todibo is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old West Ham United defender.

Per Calciomercato, West Ham’s asking price of €17-20 million is not prohibitive for Juventus, with the figure “well within their reach” amid their attempts to sign Todibo. Meanwhile, the Frenchman is ready to leave the EFL Championship club after their relegation from the Premier League.

Jean-Clair Todibo and his rollercoaster of a career

Jean-Clair Todibo has endured a mixed bag of a spell since joining West Ham United from OGC Nice. The East London club initially signed the 26-year-old on loan in August 2024 before completing a permanent move for €39 million last summer. Since then, he has been in and out of the starting lineup, having struggled to remain consistent in his two seasons with West Ham thus far.

The French defender has made 54 appearances for West Ham thus far while chipping in with one assist. His inconsistencies were influential in the club’s relegation from the Premier League to the EFL Championship, though his stock remains high. An adventure in Serie A may be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Juventus interested in Jean-Clair Todibo: Here’s why

Juventus’s interest in Jean-Clair Todibo makes logical sense. The Serie A giants are scouring the market for a centre-back, as they are reshaping their defensive unit. Recent reports have claimed that they are ready to sell Lloyd Kelly amid his links with Premier League clubs.

Additionally, recent reports have claimed that Gleison Bremer faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium midway through the summer transfer window. So, Juventus must sign at least one centre-back, with Todibo emerging as a viable target.

However, the Bianconeri may face stiff competition for the French defender’s signature, as recent reports have also linked him with Atalanta, Napoli, and Marseille. However, with Juventus open to paying West Ham’s asking price of €17-20 million, they can expedite the move and beat the rival suitors to his signature.