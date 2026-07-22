Juventus eyeing summer move for Jean-Clair Todibo

Juventus are interested in acquiring the services of West Ham United centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of next season.

According to a report by Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are considering a move for West Ham United centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo as uncertainty continues to surround the future of Brazilian Bremer.

The Serie A giants had not initially expected to enter the market for another central defender this summer, but developments involving Bremer have forced the club to reassess its plans. Galatasaray have offered the experienced defender a lucrative contract worth around €8 million net per season, approximately €2 million more than he currently earns in Turin.

Bremer has rejected the proposal for now, but significantly, he has not ruled out the possibility of joining the Turkish champions. That change in stance has reportedly prompted the Old Lady to begin evaluating potential replacements in case the Brazilian eventually decides to move on.

One player who has quickly emerged as a leading candidate is Jean-Clair Todibo. The French centre-back has long been admired by Juventus. He appeared close to joining the Bianconeri during the club’s rebuild a couple of years ago, but the transfer never materialised.

Instead, Todibo eventually joined West Ham United, where his initial loan deal became permanent last summer after the Hammers triggered their £36.3 million obligation-to-buy clause.

Juventus could snap Todibo up on loan

Although Todibo only arrived at the London Stadium on a permanent basis a year ago, West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League has weakened their negotiating position, making the 26-year-old more attainable.

The Turin-based giants believe that could make negotiations more realistic, with reports suggesting the Italian giants could initially explore a loan agreement. A move away could actually help the London club balance their books, following a massive financial blow because of the drop.

Todibo possesses the profile Juventus are looking for. Comfortable playing in possession, physically dominant and experienced at the highest level, the 26-year-old would provide an immediate solution should Bremer depart before the transfer window closes.

Juventus, who are also pursuing other England-based players, are not expected to make a concrete move unless Bremer’s future becomes clearer. For Todibo, a return to one of Europe’s elite clubs could be an attractive proposition after West Ham’s disappointing campaign ended in relegation.