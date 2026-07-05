Juventus ready to sell Lloyd Kelly for €35 ​​million amid Premier League links

Aston Villa, Everton, and Leeds United could acquire the services of Juventus centre-back Lloyd Kelly for just €35 ​​million.

Lloyd Kelly is poised to leave Juventus this summer, per Tutto Juve, as Premier League clubs including Leeds United, Aston Villa, and Everton circle the 27-year-old defender. The Serie A club’s initial valuation is around €35 ​​million but may accept a fee closer to €30 million if negotiations progress.

A return to England is emerging as a realistic possibility for Kelly, who moved to Turin at the start of 2025 from Newcastle United on an initial loan deal, which was made permanent in the following summer.

Premier League trio to battle for Kelly’s signature

Leeds, Villa, and Everton are all looking to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new campaign and view the former Bournemouth defender as a player capable of making an immediate impact.

Leeds United’s interest is particularly understandable given the uncertainty surrounding their defensive department. He could replace Pascal Struijk, who has left the club to join Brighton. Kelly could prove to be a reliable and experienced alternative.

Everton hold immediate interest, with James Tarkowski and Michael Keane both now 33, signalling a clear need for centre-back reinforcements. Kelly’s versatility and Premier League experience would represent a sensible long-term investment for David Moyes’ side, providing both immediate competition and depth.

Unai Emery’s team are also evaluating Kelly as they look to deepen their defensive rotation across their Champions League and Premier League commitments. With Tyrone Mings entering the latter stages of his career, Kelly could be viewed as a player capable of replacing him.

For Juventus, an early sale would provide valuable flexibility in the transfer market. Kelly’s asking price remains €35 million, though Juventus are understood to be flexible if a bidder meets their threshold. While he was involved in 46 matches and racked up close to 4,000 minutes last season, the Old Lady are ready to sacrifice him for the greater good. The funds raised could help them make some important additions to their team.